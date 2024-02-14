Arjun Kapoor to play villain in 'Singham Again'

February 14, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again has found its villain in Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe.

Kapoor will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Singham Again, which will also see Singh returning as Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao and Kumar as Veer ‘Surya’ Sooryavanshi. Singh welcomed Kapoor to the cast in a post on Instagram where he shared the first look at the actor's villainous character.

Kapoor shared the movie stills on his Instagram page and wrote, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem." Singham Again will also introduce Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya and Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, described as the “most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe”. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Avni Kamat, is returning for the threequel as well.

