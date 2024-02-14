GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arjun Kapoor to play villain in 'Singham Again'

‘Singham Again’ is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham’ series and will also star Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar

February 14, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

PTI
Arjun Kapoor in ‘Singham Again’

Arjun Kapoor in ‘Singham Again’ | Photo Credit: @arjunkapoor/Instagram

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again has found its villain in Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

ALSO READ
‘Singham Again’: Akshay Kumar’s first look from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film out

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe.

Kapoor will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Singham Again, which will also see Singh returning as Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao and Kumar as Veer ‘Surya’ Sooryavanshi. Singh welcomed Kapoor to the cast in a post on Instagram where he shared the first look at the actor's villainous character.

ALSO READ
'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty unveils Kareena Kapoor's first look

Kapoor shared the movie stills on his Instagram page and wrote, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem." Singham Again will also introduce Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya and Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, described as the “most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe”. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Avni Kamat, is returning for the threequel as well.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.