Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer 'Kuttey' set for release in January 2023

Directed by filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

PTI
November 07, 2022 15:23 IST

poster of ‘Kuttey’ | Photo Credit: Vishal Bhardwaj Films

Dark comedy Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah, will make its debut in theatres on January 13, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is produced by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and marks his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut.

"Bring in the New Year with 'Kuttey', releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023," read the announcement from the makers.

Kuttey also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also composed music for the film. Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics.

The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

