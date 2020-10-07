Arjun Kapoor recovers from COVID-19, urges people to take virus ‘seriously’

07 October 2020 12:26 IST

The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with the virus on September 6 and has been in home quarantine since

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, a month after contracting the virus. The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 6 and was in home quarantine since.

In a statement, posted on Instagram, Kapoor said he has made a “full recovery” and thanked those who sent their best wishes for him.

“I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity,” he wrote.

Advertising

Advertising

Kapoor had recently started shooting for his latest film before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The untitled project, being directed by Kaashive Nair, also stars Rakul Preet, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is produced by T-Series along with Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Abraham’s JA Entertainment.

Kapoor stressed that people should take the virus “seriously” and always wear a mask.

“People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone, young and old, so please wear a mask at all times,” he added.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its support.

“A huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mumbai added 1,625 new COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 2,17,113, while the death toll rose to 9,202 with 47 fatalities in the day.