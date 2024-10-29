Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor finally broke his silence on his relationship status with Malaika Arora. On Monday, he attended the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his forthcoming film Singham Again.

Surprisingly, a video from the event surfaced online in which Arjun can be seen telling the crowd that "he is single", indirectly confirming the ongoing rumours of his separation from Malaika. Someone from the audience can also be heard asking Arjun about Malaika.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen as an antagonist in Singham Again, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The third installment in the franchise will be released this Diwali.

