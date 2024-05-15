Arjun Kapoor completes filming for Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has finished shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Singham Again".

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who plays the antagonist in the third film of the Ajay Devgn-led "Singham" franchise, shared the update on his official Instagram page.

"Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain!!! I have wrapped up my work on 'Singham Again'!!!" he captioned a silhouette picture of him and Shetty from the film set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie marks Kapoor's 20th film, which he described as "one of the biggest milestones" of his career with Shetty, whom he called "the boss of mass cinema".

"I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can't wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!! #SinghamAgain #RohitShetty @RSPicturez @ADFFilms @jiostudios @RelianceEnt #Cinergy," the actor further wrote in the post.

"Singham Again" is the fifth film in Shetty's ambitious cop universe.

The first movie was Devgn's "Singham" (2011), which was followed by "Singham Returns" in 2014. Also part of the cinematic universe are the Ranveer Singh-fronted "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021), headlined by Akshay Kumar.

"Singham Again" also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. The film is set to be released on August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.