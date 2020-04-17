Arjun Kapoor addresses marrying Malaika Arora, during virtual date with fans

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently held a virtual date with fans earlier this week, and even uploaded a few minutes from the interaction to his Instagram.

During the chat, a fan asked him about his marriage plans with girlfriend Malaika Arora, to which Arjun replied that he will let everyone know when it happens, but right now there were no plans. “Even if we wanted to, how could it be possible now?” he smiled, referring to the lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor duo, who have been dating for over a year now and constantly make public appearances, have a fandom of their own, as was evident when another fan asked Arjun what sets Malaika apart. “It’s difficult to pick one particualar thing, because the whole point of loving someone is that you love the them in their entirety. I feel she is really patient and gets me as a person; I’m not the easiest guy to be with. So I think her patience with me really helps,” he replied.

The actor’s virtual date with fans happened through sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, to raise money to feed families of daily-wage earners affected by the pandemic. Arjun had earlier also donagted money to the PM-Cares Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).