Arjun Janya’s directorial debut ‘45’, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, goes on floors

April 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Seasoned Kannada music composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut ‘45’ was launched in Mysuru today. Touted to be a philosophical drama, the film stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty. Television actor Kaustabha Mani will be the female lead

Speaking at the event, Shivarajkumar said, “This film has a nice message but it won’t forget to entertain you. Arjun Janya’s script is really ahead of its time.” Raj B Shetty, praising Janya’s vision, said he is nervous about playing his role. “I am sure people will love the entry scenes of Shivarajkumar and Upendra. They are whistle worthy,” he added.

Janya thanked Shivarajkumar for convincing him to direct this film. “I shared the story with Shivanna and said I want somebody else to direct it. He urged me to make it myself,” he said.

Apart from direction, Arjun Janya also handles the music for the film. Other details regarding the cast and crew are unknown at the moment.

Ramesh Reddy is producing the film under the Suraj Productions banner. The makers have planned an overall shooting schedule of 80-100 days.