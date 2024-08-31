GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arjun Das - Shivathmika Rajashekar film titled ‘Bomb’; first look out

‘Bomb’ also stars actors Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, Balasaravanan, TSK and Poovaiyaar

Published - August 31, 2024 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bomb’

First look of ‘Bomb’ | Photo Credit: @gembriopictures/X

Last year, it was announced that director Vishal Venkat, who made his directorial debut with 2022’s Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal, is teaming up with actors Arjun Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar for his sophomore project. It’s now known that the film is titled Bomb.

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar team up for a new project

The film’s makers took to social media to share the first look of Bomb.

Bomb also stars actors Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, Balasaravanan, TSK and Poovaiyaar. The film is produced by Sudha Sukumar and Sukumar Balakrishnan under their Gembrio Pictures banner. The director had earlier said that the film would comment on the socio-political condition of everyday people with a philosophical take.

Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

The filmmaker Vishal Venkat shares story and screenplay credits with Manikandan Mathavan and Abishek Sabarigirison. On the technical front, D Imman is scoring the music with Rajkumar PM as the cinematographer. Prasanna GK is the editor and the dialogues have been penned by Makizhnan BM, Manikandan and Abishek.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in the Telugu filmOG, helmed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan. Arjun is also playing the lead in debutant director Vignesh Srikanth’s film co-starring Aditi Shankar. is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film

