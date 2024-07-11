ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar team up for a new project

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX, the film is helmed by debutant director Vignesh Srikanth

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Arjun Das, director Vignesh Srikanth and Aditi Shankar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar are teaming up for a new project that debutant director Vignesh Srikanth will helm. Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX, the film is tentatively called Production No.4 and the film was launched earlier today.

‘Nesippaya’: First look of Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar, Akash Murali out

The makers of the film took to social media to share the news and photos from the launch event.

Aravind Viswanathan is in charge of cinematography, while Nash handles editing. Nava Rajkumar is on board as the costume designer, and Raj Kamal oversees art direction. More details on the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

Meanwhile, Aditi will be seen in Nesippaya along with Akash Murali, the son of late veteran actor Murali. The film is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. The cast of the film also includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

