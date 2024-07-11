Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar team up for a new project

Actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar are teaming up for a new project that debutant director Vignesh Srikanth will helm. Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX, the film is tentatively called Production No.4 and the film was launched earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of the film took to social media to share the news and photos from the launch event.

Aravind Viswanathan is in charge of cinematography, while Nash handles editing. Nava Rajkumar is on board as the costume designer, and Raj Kamal oversees art direction. More details on the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Aditi will be seen in Nesippaya along with Akash Murali, the son of late veteran actor Murali. The film is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. The cast of the film also includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

On the other hand, Arjun, who was recently seen in Rasavathi, is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.