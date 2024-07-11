GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar team up for a new project

Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX, the film is helmed by debutant director Vignesh Srikanth

Published - July 11, 2024 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Arjun Das, director Vignesh Srikanth and Aditi Shankar

(L-R) Arjun Das, director Vignesh Srikanth and Aditi Shankar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar are teaming up for a new project that debutant director Vignesh Srikanth will helm. Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX, the film is tentatively called Production No.4 and the film was launched earlier today.

‘Nesippaya’: First look of Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar, Akash Murali out

The makers of the film took to social media to share the news and photos from the launch event.

Aravind Viswanathan is in charge of cinematography, while Nash handles editing. Nava Rajkumar is on board as the costume designer, and Raj Kamal oversees art direction. More details on the cast are expected to be announced soon.

Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

Meanwhile, Aditi will be seen in Nesippaya along with Akash Murali, the son of late veteran actor Murali. The film is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. The cast of the film also includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

On the other hand, Arjun, who was recently seen in Rasavathi, is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.