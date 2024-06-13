ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Ashokan’s ‘Anand Sreebala’ first look poster out

Updated - June 13, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The film also stars Aparna Das, Sangeetha, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Asha Sarath and Indrans

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Anand Sreebala’  | Photo Credit: @arjun_ashokan/Instagram

We had previously reported that Arjun Ashokan is headlining a film titled Anand Sreebala. The film is directed by debutant Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan. The makers of the film have now released a series of first-look posters.

Arjun Ashokan, Aparna Das starrer ‘Anand Sreebala’ wrapped up

Arjun took to Instagram to share the five posters unveiled by actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil. The posts were captioned as “a twisted tale of mystery, a common man’s quest for truth”.

Touted to be a thriller based on true events, the film is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto under the banners Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media. The production houses had previously bankrolled Malikappuram, the hit film starring Unni Mukundan.

Arjun Ashokan teams up with ‘Archana 31 Not Out’ director Akhil Anilkumar for his next

Anand Sreebala is written by Abhilash Pillai, who also wrote Malikappuram. The film also stars Aparna Das, Sangeetha, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, Manoj KU, Krishna, Nandhu, Azees Nedumangad, Jayakrishnan, Nandan Unni and Thusara Pillai.

