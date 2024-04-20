Arjun Ashokan, Aparna Das starrer ‘Anand Sreebala’ wrapped up

April 20, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The shooting of Anand Sreebala, the Malayalam film starring Arjun Ashokan and Aparna Das, has been wrapped up. The film is directed by debutant Vishnu Vinay, son of veteran director Vinayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Touted to be a thriller, the film is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto under the banners Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media. The production houses had previously bankrolled Malikappuram, the hit film starring Unni Mukundan.

Anand Sreebala is written by Abhilash Pillai, who also wrote Malikappuram. The film also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan,Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, Manoj KU, Sangeetha, Krishna, Nandhu, Azees Nedumangad, Jayakrishnan, Nandan Unni and Thusara Pillai.

ALSO READ:Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

Arjun’s upcoming films are Bromance and an untitled film with director Akhil Anilkumar of Archana 31 Not Out. Aparna will be seen in Written & Directed by God and Secret, which also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.