Mist uncovers a verdant expanse, revealing a serpentine stream winding through the lush landscape. As Arivu’s soothing narration begins, we are treated to a breathtaking aerial view of Akkamalai, known as the roof of Anamalai.

“Here, the sway of the grass, the breath in my chest, the movement of mist, the warmth in your blood, the rumbling storm echoing against the crown of Akkamalai,” Arivu narrates, his voice a stark contrast to the high-octane hip-hop numbers we’re accustomed to. Here, it captures the serene beauty and tranquillity of the mountains.

This is how the introduction of Mudhuvar, the third short film part of The Pollachi Papyrus’s docuseries on the wildlife and the native tribes of Anamalai, transports us into the heart of the indigenous Mudhuvar tribe and their harmonious coexistence with the Nilgiri Tahr.

Through Arivu’s poetic narration, we delve into the intertwined lives of the Mudhuvar and the Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu.

“During my research for Project Nilgiri Tahr, I was exploring the ecological role of the Nilgiri Tahr and the justification (of State Government) investing 25 crores in its conservation. I discovered that the Tahr plays a unique role in the ecosystem, feeding on 125 different species of herbs and grasses that other herbivores avoid. This helps maintain the health of the mountain ecosystem and ensures the flow of rivers,” says Pravin Shanmughanandam, one of the founding members of The Pollachi Papyrus and a co-director of the film.

“Our association with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, which launched a conservation project for the Nilgiri Tahr, allowed us to access exclusive footage of this endangered species and its habitat. We integrated this footage into our film to highlight the crucial role of the Mudhuvar community and the Nilgiri Tahr in maintaining the ecosystem’s health,” he adds.

The first film in the series, Kadar,explored the resilience of Loganathan, a native tribal person who lived peacefully in his landscape despite encountering a destructive elephant. This film underscores the harmonious coexistence between indigenous communities and wildlife, a relationship often overlooked in conservation discussions.

The second film, Malasar, shifted the focus to the mahout-elephant bond in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Actor Nassar lent his voice to Malasar, significantly enhancing its reach.

Pravin acknowledges the invaluable contributions of Nassar and Arivu to the docuseries. “Their belief in the stories we were telling and their willingness to lend their voices pro bono added a significant layer of depth and authenticity to our films,” he says, “Nassar Sir’s suggestion of the line ‘Nee verum pagan alla, yaanai-yin oru baagam’ (you are not just a mahout; you are a part of the elephant) in Malasar perfectly captured the essence of the mahout-elephant bond. And Arivu’s personal experience with the migration of his grandmother and his commitment to preserving cultural heritage resonated with the Mudhuvar‘s message.”

While Pravin envisions expanding the docuseries to include more films and potentially a feature-length documentary about Anamalai, he emphasises a patient and organic approach.

“Our storytelling process is unhurried. We avoid rushing into projects with preconceived ideas. Instead, we let the stories unfold naturally and focus on what resonates with us,” he says, “Next, we’re considering branching out from Anamalai to explore other regions and tribes, such as the Kani and Kurumba. We’re looking for narratives that may not be immediately noteworthy but have the potential to be engaging.”

Mudhuvar is streaming on The Pollachi Papyrus YouTube channel

