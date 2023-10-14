Arijit Singh to Anushka Sharma: Celebrities at India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023

October 14, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh and others checked into Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday for the India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup match.

Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik also arrived to cheer India on.

Singer Arijit Singh serenaded cricket fans with a soulful pre-ceremony performance ahead of the toss. Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh also performed their chart-topping numbers on stage.

Anushka Sharma, wife of Indian batsman and former skipper Virat Kohli, was seen arriving in a dark suit.

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

(with inputs from ANI)

