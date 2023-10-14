ADVERTISEMENT

Arijit Singh to Anushka Sharma: Celebrities at India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023

October 14, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Several prominent celebrities descended upon the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday as India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match

The Hindu Bureau

AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 14/10/2023 : Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh performs before the start of The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday October 14, 2023. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh and others checked into Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday for the India vs Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup match.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | India win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan; Gill returns in place of Kishan

Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik also arrived to cheer India on.

Singer Arijit Singh serenaded cricket fans with a soulful pre-ceremony performance ahead of the toss. Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh also performed their chart-topping numbers on stage.

AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 14/10/2023 : Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh performs before the start of The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday October 14, 2023. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 14/10/2023 : Bollywood Singer Shankar Mahadevan performs before the start of The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday October 14, 2023. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan performs before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Anushka Sharma, wife of Indian batsman and former skipper Virat Kohli, was seen arriving in a dark suit.

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

(with inputs from ANI)

