Arijit Singh cancels UK tour due to health issues, shares new dates

Updated - August 02, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Singer and music composer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming UK tour from August 11

PTI

Singer and music composer Arijit Singh | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Renowned singer and music composer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming UK tour from August 11 due to health issues. Singer, 37, announced the news through his Instagram handle.

"Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. Arijit has shifted the tour to September and shared fresh dates with his fans.

“September 15 (London), September 16 (Birmingham), September 19 (Rotterdam), and September 22 (Manchester). Your existing tickets will remain valid. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love.” he wrote on Instagram.

Singh, one of the most successful playback singers in Bollywood today, is known for hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, Kabira, Channa Mereya and Vida Karo among many others.

