Arijit Singh cancels UK tour due to health issues, shares new dates

Singer and music composer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming UK tour from August 11

Updated - August 02, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 01:28 pm IST

PTI
Singer and music composer Arijit Singh

Singer and music composer Arijit Singh | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Renowned singer and music composer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming UK tour from August 11 due to health issues. Singer, 37, announced the news through his Instagram handle.

Spotify Wrapped India 2023: Arijit Singh takes top spot for fourth consecutive year; ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ most-streamed song

"Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. Arijit has shifted the tour to September and shared fresh dates with his fans.

“September 15 (London), September 16 (Birmingham), September 19 (Rotterdam), and September 22 (Manchester). Your existing tickets will remain valid. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love.” he wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ:Salman Khan, Arijit Singh collaborate for ‘Tiger 3’ songs

Singh, one of the most successful playback singers in Bollywood today, is known for hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, Kabira, Channa Mereya and Vida Karo among many others.

