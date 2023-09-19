Ariana Grande officially files for divorce from Dalton Gomez

September 19, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Pop Star Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce after two years of marriage. According to People, Ariana filed for divorce from the 28-year-old real estate agent on Monday, and Gomez responded right away.

According to a source who spoke to People, Grande and Gomez "took their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately" before filing for divorce two months after separation became public knowledge. They have treated one another with a lot of respect and care at every stage of this process.

According to a source who spoke to People amid reports of Grande and Gomez's breakup, the choice was mutual. The relationship "didn't work" once the Grammy winner moved to London to film Wicked, according to the insider, but Ariana has nothing but positive things to say about Dalton. He was her biggest supporter during their marriage, said the source. When they shared a scene in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song Stuck with U in May of that same year, the now-ex-couples made their relationship public.

They started dating in January 2020. They announced their engagement in December 2020, and on May 15, 2021, they got married.