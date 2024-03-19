GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced

They had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system

March 19, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

AP
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande. | Photo Credit: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now divorced. A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official on Tuesday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star file a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker.

Ariana Grande to launch new album

The two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system.

The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, they had only to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect. Under the agreement, Grande will make a onetime payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys' fees.

Like the vast majority of California divorces, Grande's petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple began dating in January 2020, and quarantined together during the pandemic. They appeared together in the video for the Justin Bieber charity single Stuck With U in May of that year, and announced their engagement in December.

Grande and Gomez were married in a tiny private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021. Grande, the Florida-born singer and actor, released her seventh studio album, “ eternal sunshine,” on March 8.

ALSO READ:‘Wicked’ trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo add a new twist to the classic fairytale

She is playing the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo 's Elphaba in the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked, scheduled for release in November.

