Ariana DeBose joins the cast of Ke Huy Quan’s ‘With Love’

March 27, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The film marks the directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose has been roped in for 87North’s With Love for Universal Pictures opposite Ke Huy Quan. Written by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray, the film marks the directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio. ALSO READ Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan to star in action film ‘With Love’

With Love marks Quan’s first starring role since winning the Oscar for best-supporting actor. Atomic Blonde, Nobody fame David Leitch will produce the film along with 87North’s Kelly McCormick and Guy Danella

DeBose received an Academy Award in addition to BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She will next be seen in Kraven the Hunter and Blumhouse’s House of Spoils.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.