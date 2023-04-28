ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine lend voice to Disney’s ‘Wish’; trailer out

April 28, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

‘Wish’ will release in Indian theatres on November 22

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Wish’ | Photo Credit: Disney

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe — the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico — to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favourite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck known for Frozen and Frozen 2, and Fawn Veerasunthorn. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes. The animated film will feature original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice with score by composer Dave Metzger.

‘Frozen 2’ review: Bringing back that warm, fuzzy feeling

In this musical comedy, audiences will be transmitted to an imaginary land located off the Iberian Peninsula, known as ‘Rosas’. “Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when”, said director Chris Buck.

Veerasunthorn further added, “We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honour that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

'Wish' will release in Indian theatres on November 22.

