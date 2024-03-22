Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ bolsters cast with four new additions

March 22, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

In Ari Aster’s upcoming A24 film Eddington, the ensemble cast has expanded with the addition of four new faces. William Belleau of Killers of the Flower Moon fame joins alongside Cameron Mann from HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Matt Gomez Hidaka from Apple TV’s Silo, and Amélie Hoeferle from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

This quartet joins a star-studded lineup led by the renowned Joaquin Phoenix, marking his reunion with Aster and A24 post their collaboration on the surreal epic, Beau Is Afraid. The ensemble further includes Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.

While details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, speculation suggests a Western theme. Aster is both directing and producing the film, working alongside Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, with production having commenced earlier this month.