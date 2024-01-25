ADVERTISEMENT

‘Argylle’ stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston keep spy thriller under wraps on red carpet

January 25, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie stars Henry Cavill as agent Argylle, a globe-trotting super spy and the lead character in novelist Elly Conway's best-selling series of books

Reuters

Rob Delaney, Jing Lusi, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Matthew Vaughn, Claudia Schiffer, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell and Samuel L. Jackson attend attends the world premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

The starry ensemble cast of "Argylle" kept mum about the new action thriller's storyline and characters as they attended the movie's world premiere in London on Wednesday, saying they didn't want to spoil any surprises for audiences.

"I can't really tell you who Argylle is. Not in detail. But I can say he's an idealised version of a spy," actor Henry Cavill said.

Henry Cavill | Photo Credit: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK

"If you turn up all the tropes to 11, that's who Argylle is," the British actor said.

ALSO READ
The most-anticipated English movies of 2024: ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Challengers’, ‘Deadpool 3’ and more

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie stars Cavill as agent Argylle, a globe-trotting super spy and the lead character in novelist Elly Conway's best-selling series of books. Life starts imitating art when Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), and her cat Alfie, find themselves entangled in the activities of a real-life spy organisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Bryan Cranston described the movie as a "two-hour excursion on a rollercoaster to hell and back, and you will laugh all the way".

Bryan Cranston poses for a selfie with fans during the world premiere of ‘Argylle’ | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

"It's a huge, sprawling, spy epic that has lots of twists and turns and lots of great action sequences," said his co-star Samuel L. Jackson, adding that keeping the plot under wraps came easy to him.

"I live in the Marvel Universe. It's no different."

ALSO READ
Dua Lipa shares pics from Rajasthan; visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Humayun Tomb in Delhi

British singer Dua Lipa, who last year made her feature film debut in "Barbie", also appears.

Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ariana DeBose and Claudia Schiffer attendsthe world premiere of ‘Argylle’ | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

"It's my first time doing anything like this, so I'm super grateful to Matthew for giving me this opportunity," the 28-year-old musician said, paying tribute to Vaughn for drawing the best out of her for her role.

"What I love is just how generous he was with all his advice and just sitting down and explaining to me the different ways on how to get a better performance out of myself,” Lipa said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US