ADVERTISEMENT

‘Are You Ok Baby?’ trailer: Lakshmy Ramakrishnan promises an intense social crime drama

September 17, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Headlined by Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mysskin, ‘Are You Ok Baby?’ is set to release in theatres on September 22

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Are You Ok Baby?’ | Photo Credit: @LakshmyRamki/X

The trailer of actor-director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s upcoming Tamil film, Are You Ok Baby?, headlined by Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mysskin, was released by the makers on Saturday.

The trailer begins to show a couple, Vidhya (Abhirami) and Balan (Samuthirakani), and their newborn baby Anya. But all of a sudden, Anya is kidnapped mysteriously and a young woman is accused as the perpetrator. An intense drama begins. The film, inspired by real-life characters and based on adoption, tells the tale of two mothers who are pitted against each other and the legal battle that ensues.

ALSO READ
‘Margazhi Thingal’ trailer: Bharathiraja, Suseenthiran star in an intense social romance drama
ALSO READ
‘Jigarthanda Double X’ teaser: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah star in Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Pandyaa Western’ film

In a statement released earlier, Lakshmy said, “Are You Ok Baby is dedicated to the audiences of my talk show. It is a debate on the social and legal aspects of a crime.”

The film also stars Muruga Ashok, Paval Navaneethan, Robo Shankar, Vinodhini and director Lakshmy herself. With music scored by Ilaiyaraaja, the film has cinematography by Krishnasekhar TS and editing by CS Premkumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Monkey Creative Labs, Are You Ok Baby? is set to release in theatres on September 22

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US