‘Are You Ok Baby?’ trailer: Lakshmy Ramakrishnan promises an intense social crime drama

Headlined by Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mysskin, ‘Are You Ok Baby?’ is set to release in theatres on September 22

September 17, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Are You Ok Baby?’

A still from ‘Are You Ok Baby?’ | Photo Credit: @LakshmyRamki/X

The trailer of actor-director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s upcoming Tamil film, Are You Ok Baby?, headlined by Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mysskin, was released by the makers on Saturday.

The trailer begins to show a couple, Vidhya (Abhirami) and Balan (Samuthirakani), and their newborn baby Anya. But all of a sudden, Anya is kidnapped mysteriously and a young woman is accused as the perpetrator. An intense drama begins. The film, inspired by real-life characters and based on adoption, tells the tale of two mothers who are pitted against each other and the legal battle that ensues.

In a statement released earlier, Lakshmy said, “Are You Ok Baby is dedicated to the audiences of my talk show. It is a debate on the social and legal aspects of a crime.”

The film also stars Muruga Ashok, Paval Navaneethan, Robo Shankar, Vinodhini and director Lakshmy herself. With music scored by Ilaiyaraaja, the film has cinematography by Krishnasekhar TS and editing by CS Premkumar.

Produced by Monkey Creative Labs, Are You Ok Baby? is set to release in theatres on September 22

