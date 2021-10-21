Archana Jois: Look forward to more content based films

21 October 2021 15:46 IST

She played Yash’s mother in ‘KGF Chapter 1’, and now is geared up for the release of films where she plays the leading lady

While there may be those who are not comfortable playing mother on screen, Archana Jois, who is still in her late 20s pulled it off with great elan in KGF Chapter 1. Despite sharing the screen with seasoned actors such as Anant Nag, Yash and Nagabharana, Archana made her presence felt. She played Yash’s mother in the film and earned the nickname of “KGF mother” or “Rocky Bhai’s mother”. She has no regrets about playing mom so early in her career. “I am thrilled that I am part of KGF. I was surprised and apprehensive when Prashanth Neel approached me to play the mother of the protagonist. It is thanks to my friend, RJ Pradeepa, who insisted I give the film a shot that I came to be part of KGF.”

Archana will be part of KGF 2 as well. Life post KGF, Archana says, has been good. She has not been bombarded with mother roles, rather she is being wooed with interesting roles. “I come from a typical middle class family and this sudden recognition and adulation was a bit overwhelming.”

Advertising

Advertising

The young actor is looking forward to the release of Hondisi Bareyiri, directed by Ramenahalli Jagan, where she shares the screen with ‘Gultu’ Naveen.

“I play a character named Pallavi, whose journey, from youth to middle-age is covered in the film. She is a mature, independent and an emotionally strong woman. I fell in love with the character. She appealed to me as an actor. It gave me immense satisfaction to play this role. Hondisi Bareyiri and Pallavi are close to my heart. Her motto is to ‘welcome everything that life throws at you with open arms’, which in itself is a huge learning curve for anyone.”

Jagan has come up with a profound story, says Archana. “He has made us communicate even in places where there are no dialogues in the film.” Archana is excited about Mute and Nakshe, both of which are in post-production. “They are content-based films and the former is a psychological thriller.”

Archana has also acted in a Marathi film, Rajkumar. “It is an adaption of the Kannada film, Bombaygala Love and was made by theatre artistes from Maharashtra. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the film was released on YouTube. Though bad things did happen due to the pandemic, a lot of good also came out of it. Entertainment and cinema changed due to OTT, which has opened up a larger alternative platform for film-makers and artistes.”

Archana started her career on the small screen with serials such as Durga and Mahadevi. “I think today the line between the big and the small screen is almost non-existent. Be it a TV serial or a web-series, both are made just like cinema, when it comes to the cast, cinematography and budget. The small screen has also grown in leaps and bounds.”