‘Arcane’ Season 2 trailer: Series to conclude Vi and Jinx’s story

The Season 2 trailer for the Netflix animated original promises an intense continuation, with Piltover on a desperate hunt for Jinx and the deadly substance Shimmer

Published - June 12, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Arcane’ Season 2

Fans of Netflix’s hit series Arcane face mixed news as the show will conclude with its upcoming second season in November. However, this is merely the beginning of a broader storytelling journey within the League of Legends universe, according to co-creator Christian Linke.

Linke emphasized that Arcane was always envisioned with a specific ending, ensuring a complete narrative by the end of Season 2. Nevertheless, he hinted at more stories to come from Runeterra, the fictional world where League of Legends is set. This continued exploration will be in collaboration with the animation studio Fortiche.

Arcane features Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell as sisters Vi and Jinx, central figures from the League of Legends games. The narrative follows their relationship against the backdrop of the conflict between the affluent city of Piltover and its underbelly, Zaun. Season 1 concluded with Jinx’s devastating attack on the Piltover council, setting the stage for escalating conflict.

The Season 2 trailer promises an intense continuation, with Piltover on a desperate hunt for Jinx and the deadly substance Shimmer. The climax teases a dramatic showdown between the gauntlet-wielding Vi and the gatling gun-armed Jinx.

Since its premiere in November 2021, Arcane has captivated both veteran League of Legends players and new audiences. The series has received widespread acclaim for its striking animation, soundtrack, and storytelling. It has also garnered many accolades, including four Emmy Awards, with one for Outstanding Animated Program in 2022.

