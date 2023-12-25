Arbaaz Khan marries makeup artist Sshura Khan, shares pictures from nikah ceremony

December 25, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan on Sunday. On Instagram, Arbaaz, 56, shared pictures from their intimate nikah ceremony.

“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on!,” Arbaaz wrote. “Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

The wedding was attended by the couple’s friends and families — including Arbaaz Khan’s brothers Salman and Sohail Khan and parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan — and was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s home in Mumbai.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. Arbaaz was previously married to actor Malaika Arora. They were separated in 2016 and granted a divorce in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.