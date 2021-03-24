Aravind Kaushik’s film promo goes viral

Bengaluru

24 March 2021

The director started a virtual promotion for his latest film, ‘Steel Paathre Samaan’, which has received response from Kannada film actors too

The lockdown did succeed in bringing the film industry to a standstill, but it could not contain the spirit of creativity. Aravind Kaushik, the director of films such as Nam Areal Ondina, Huliraaya, and Thuglak is a case in point. He is using social media to promote his his latest film, Steel Paathre Samaan.

The latest promotion, one called the #choorchanduchowkabaara described with the tagline — a song that romances your yesteryears, has gone viral.

“The promotion was launched virtually to promote our film,” says Aravind. “We will be releasing the song, ‘Choorchanduchowkabaara’ in 10 days. We started this promo, where we asked people to upload their childhood pictures and their present images and tag us. We received a tremendous response.”

The promo includes visuals of cassettes, a walkman and yesteryear stars including Vishnuvardhan and Dr Rajkumar with words announcing ‘yesterday was beautiful and becomes today’s memory. “Steel Paathre Samaan is a film that will take you back to your past. The song and the promotion is an attempt to remember our past.”

People from the Kannada film industry have also responded by posting their childhood pictures. Meghana Gaonkar, Anita Bhat, Mandya Ramesh, Shine Shetty, Suman Nagarkar, Rakesh Maiya, Ravishankar Gowda are some of the celebrities who have uploaded their images and tagged Aravind, who is also known for serials like Lagnapathrike, Saaguta Doora Doora, Arasi (which introduced Rachita Ram), Shreenivasa Kalyana, Antahpura and Kamali.

“Steel Paathre Samaan’s promo started off small. In fact, the song and the promotions are also being treated as the film’s trailer as it is the soul of the film.”

The song is composed by Arjun Ramu, who has earlier worked with Aravind for Huliraaya. “The singer has been kept a suspense and will be announced a few days before the song is launched.”