Arati Kadav’s ‘Mrs’ to be showcased at Hawaii International Film Festival

The original Malayalam movie, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, was written and directed by Jeo Baby

March 23, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

PTI
A new poster for ‘Mrs’

Filmmaker Arati Kadav's latest film 'Mrs', a remake of Malayalam critical hit "The Great Indian Kitchen", is set to be screened at the 2024 edition of Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF).

The film, described as a poignant exploration of resilience, will be screened on two days at the festival, according to the official website of the festival.

‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’ short film review: Never let me go

Kadav, best known for 2019's "Cargo", is also credited as a writer on the movie along with Anu Singh Chaudhary and Harman Baweja.

"Mrs" features Malhotra as dance teacher Richa who has an instant connection to the wealthy doctor Diwakar.

"But she soon finds herself in an overcooked and tasteless happily ever after laced with misogyny, arrogance, and stubbornness. The kitchen has the solution to all problems. So Richa cooks splendid dishes with love and dedication, refusing to yield to male dominance," read the official plotline.

The movie, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja, Pammi Baweja. It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios.

The original Malayalam movie, “The Great Indian Kitchen”, was written and directed by Jeo Baby. It starred Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodin the lead roles.

The film was also remade in Tamil language under the same title with actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran. It was directed by R Kannan.

