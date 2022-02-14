Movies

‘Arabic Kuthu’: First single from Vijay’s ‘Beast’ released

A still from ‘Beast’

A still from ‘Beast’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Arabic Kuthu, the first single from Vijay’s upcoming film Beast, directed by Nelson , has been released.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, and has lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan. An earlier promo for the song featuring Nelson, Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan went viral.

Produced by Sun Pictures, and reported to be an action-thriller, Beast also features Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles. It must be noted that the film was formally launched earlier last year, and plans are on for a release in early 2022.

Vijay was last seen in  Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was a blockbuster.


