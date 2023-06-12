AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija turns composer for Halitha Shameem’s ‘Minmini’

June 12, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Halitha Shameem, known for films like Sillu Karupatti and Aelay, is working on a film titled Minmini. It’s now known that singer Khatija Rahman, daughter of AR Rahman, will be turning music director with this film.

Halitha took to Twitter to share the news along with a photo of her with the composer.

Said to be a film on survivor’s guilt and involving children playing the primary roles, Halitha started working on Minmini in 2016 and periodically shot scenes capturing children as they grew older over the years. In 2018, she mentioned, “The young actors were so awesomely natural that we decided to wait for a few years for them to grow up rather than casting some other actors to play their elder versions.”

Minmini’s cast includes child artists Gaurav Kalai, Pravin Kishore, and Esther Anil (of Drishyam and Papanasam fame) in lead roles. An update on the film’s release is expected soon.