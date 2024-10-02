AR Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Celebrated composer AR Rahman on Wednesday said he is set to score music for the upcoming series Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta. The multiple award winner, known for his work in films such as Roja, Bombay, Taal, Lagaan, and Slumdog Millionaire, shared the update on the occasion of Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

Pratik Gandhi, star of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Madgaon Express, will play the title role in Gandhi. Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s books — ‘Gandhi before India’ and ‘Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World’.

Rahman said he is honoured to compose music for Gandhi. "Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta," the musician said in a statement.

Having Rahman join the team on this journey is truly a dream come true, said Mehta. "His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi’s life to the forefront,” the director said.

"Gandhi is not just a series, it’s a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world. With Rahman’s score, I believe we are crafting something truly special – a series that both entertains and inspires," added Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment.

Gandhi marks a reunion for Mehta and Pratik Gandhi who previously worked in Scam 1992 and the Baai segment of Modern Love: Mumbai. Gandhi will feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, in the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon also round out the cast. An international production, Gandhi was shot at various Indian and foreign locations.