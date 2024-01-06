AR Rahman to compose for director Buchi Babu Sana’s film with Ram Charan

January 06, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Music composer AR Rahman, who turned 57 today, is on board actor Ram Charan’s new Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Coinciding with the Academy Award-winning music composer’s birthday, the film’s team made the announcement in Hyderabad.

The untitled film, which will be released in multiple languages, will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru for Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers.

Buchi Babu Sana’s debut film Uppena won the 69th National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Uppena was a musical hit with compositions by Devi Sri Prasad.

A protege of director Sukumar, Buchi Babu is said to be working on this film on a larger scale and is keen that it also turns out to be a musical blockbuster. This will be Ram Charan’s 16th film.

