ADVERTISEMENT

AR Rahman to collaborate with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Ebony McQueen’

Updated - August 14, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The coming-of-age film is inspired by Stewart’s own adolescence in the 1960s and early ‘70s North East England

The Hindu Bureau

AR Rahman | Photo Credit: API

Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is set to collaborate with A.R. Rahman on the upcoming feature film Ebony McQueen. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, known for his work on Elizabeth and What’s Love Got to Do with It?, the coming-of-age film is inspired by Stewart’s own adolescence in the 1960s and early ‘70s North East England, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imtiaz Ali has reinvented himself with ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: AR Rahman

Ebony McQueen promises to be a vibrant musical exploration, with Stewart and Rahman crafting both the film’s score and soundtrack. The production will unfold in Stewart’s native Sunderland, renowned for its shipbuilding heritage. Although redevelopment has altered the landscape of Stewart’s childhood streets, nearby locations will stand in for the film’s period setting.

The film’s narrative draws from Stewart’s 2022 autobiographical album of the same name, co-written with Lorne Campbell, Selma Dimitrijević, and Peter Souter. The story reflects Stewart’s transformative journey from aspiring soccer player to music icon, a shift triggered by a severe knee injury. “Music appeared as if by magic,” Stewart recalls of the turning point in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A R Rahman on using AI in music: Not a gimmick, has to serve a purpose

Joining Stewart and Rahman in this creative venture is producer David Parfitt, known for Shakespeare in Love and The Father. Parfitt, a fellow Sunderland native, is enthusiastic about bringing the project to his hometown. “We’re embarking on this adventure with a stellar team,” he notes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sharon D. Clarke, celebrated for her roles in Death of a Salesman and Red, White & Royal Blue, will star as the titular character in Ebony McQueen. Clarke’s portrayal of a bluesy, voodoo queen looks to be a captivating centerpiece of the film.

‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’: AR Rahman-backed documentary to premiere at IFFM 2024

The film will also feature up-and-coming northern rocker Tom A. Smith as Charlie McGarvey, a semi-autobiographical role reflecting Stewart’s younger self. Produced by Stewart’s own Dave Stewart Entertainment, along with Trademark Films and David Jacobson, Ebony McQueen will capture the late-’60s cultural upheaval and the personal revolutions that shaped Stewart’s musical career.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US