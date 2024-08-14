AR Rahman to collaborate with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Ebony McQueen’

Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is set to collaborate with A.R. Rahman on the upcoming feature film Ebony McQueen. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, known for his work on Elizabeth and What’s Love Got to Do with It?, the coming-of-age film is inspired by Stewart’s own adolescence in the 1960s and early ‘70s North East England, according to Deadline.

Ebony McQueen promises to be a vibrant musical exploration, with Stewart and Rahman crafting both the film’s score and soundtrack. The production will unfold in Stewart’s native Sunderland, renowned for its shipbuilding heritage. Although redevelopment has altered the landscape of Stewart’s childhood streets, nearby locations will stand in for the film’s period setting.

The film’s narrative draws from Stewart’s 2022 autobiographical album of the same name, co-written with Lorne Campbell, Selma Dimitrijević, and Peter Souter. The story reflects Stewart’s transformative journey from aspiring soccer player to music icon, a shift triggered by a severe knee injury. “Music appeared as if by magic,” Stewart recalls of the turning point in his life.

Joining Stewart and Rahman in this creative venture is producer David Parfitt, known for Shakespeare in Love and The Father. Parfitt, a fellow Sunderland native, is enthusiastic about bringing the project to his hometown. “We’re embarking on this adventure with a stellar team,” he notes.

Sharon D. Clarke, celebrated for her roles in Death of a Salesman and Red, White & Royal Blue, will star as the titular character in Ebony McQueen. Clarke’s portrayal of a bluesy, voodoo queen looks to be a captivating centerpiece of the film.

The film will also feature up-and-coming northern rocker Tom A. Smith as Charlie McGarvey, a semi-autobiographical role reflecting Stewart’s younger self. Produced by Stewart’s own Dave Stewart Entertainment, along with Trademark Films and David Jacobson, Ebony McQueen will capture the late-’60s cultural upheaval and the personal revolutions that shaped Stewart’s musical career.