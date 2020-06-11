Movies

A.R. Rahman on board Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s international film ‘No Land’s Man’

The movie is directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and also stars Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has joined the team of international film No Land’s Man, as a composer and co-producer, Variety reported on Thursday.

The USA-India-Bangladesh film is directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and is the story of a South Asian man’s life that becomes complicated, after meeting an Australian woman in the U.S.

No Land’s Man stars the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell, and Bangladeshi musician-actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.

A.R. Rahman told Variety, “Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals. The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story.”

The film has been shot in the U.S., Australia and India, and won the MPAA and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014l. It was also chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar.

