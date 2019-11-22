A.R. Rahman and U2 collaborate on new track ‘Ahimsa’ before band’s visit to India

Marking Irish rock band U2’s first visit to India, the outfit, fronted by the legendary Bono have collaborated with Academy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman to release a new track Ahimsa before their concert.

Island Records today announced the release of the new track, named after the the Sanskrit word for non-violence, celebrates the spiritual diversity of India and connects the ethos of U2 with A.R. Rahman’s mastery of the medium. The collaboration sees the popular rock band and the Indian composer come together with music streaming service JioSaavn.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahman said, “Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It’s a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement.”

Bono, on his part, Bono said that their band was somewhat shaped and formed by Martin Luther King who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi. “The fight against injustice has always been so important to us. Martin Luther King said, ‘The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice….’ I don’t believe that any more; it doesn’t bend towards justice, it has to be bent towards justice. We have to be actively involved in our democracy to preserve it and show people how we feel and what we care about. We come as students to the source of inspiration: that is ahimsa, non-violence. India gave this to us, the greatest gift to the world. It is more powerful than nuclear energy, the armies, the navies, the British Empire. It is power itself. And it’s never been more important.”

U2’s first show in India is on December 15 in Mumbai, as part of the band’s Joshua Tree Tour.

.U2 guitarist The Edge added that it had been an absolute joy to work with A.R. on this track: “A superstar and a talent both towering and generous, we are especially excited to visit his homeland in just a few weeks. India has been on our bucket list for a very long time, the principles of ahimsa or non-violence have served as an important pillar of what our band stands for since we first came together to play music. We can’t wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once.”