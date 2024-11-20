AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage, children Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen react

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage. The announcement was made through a joint statement issued by Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, marking the end of a union that began in 1995. The couple shares three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

In the statement, the couple revealed that their decision was the result of “significant emotional strain” in their relationship. “Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement read.

Rahman later took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings, penning an emotional note, expressing gratitude towards well-wishers for respecting their privacy during what he described as a “fragile chapter.”

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

While his words resonated with many, it seems Rahman’s inclusion of the hashtag #ARRSairaabreakup drew criticism online, with some calling it insensitive. Social media users questioned the need for a hashtag in such a personal matter, prompting mixed reactions.

Who creates hashtag for this situation? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Fire your admin, thalaiva 😞😞 — Pristina🤍🤍 (@pristinaoffl) November 19, 2024

The couple’s children have also spoken out, emphasizing their need for privacy. Eldest daughter Khatija Rahman posted on her Instagram Stories, urging the public to respect their family’s boundaries during this time.

Second daughter, Raheema highlighted how personal the decision was too the family, sharing a post on Instagram that stated both Rahman and Saira are capable of making the best choices for themselves.

Their youngest, Ameen, also echoed the request, thanking well-wishers for their understanding as the family navigates this difficult period.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s union was an arranged marriage, facilitated by Rahman’s mother. Reflecting on their wedding in a past interview, Rahman revealed he trusted his mother to find his life partner as he was consumed by work at the time. The couple maintained a low-profile personal life, rarely sharing details about their family with the public.

Through nearly three decades of marriage, the couple maintained a low public profile. Known for their reservedness, they rarely shared details about their personal lives, making this announcement all the more surprising to fans and well-wishers. Most recently, they made an appearance at the star-studded Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony.