‘Aquaman’ sequel goes through three rounds of reshoot

July 20, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite having its principal photography wrapped in January 2022, has been subjected to multiple rounds of reshoot. According to reports, the sequel to Warner Bros.’ 2018 DC movie had its third round of reshoots in New Zealand in mid-June and it involved Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.

Directed by James Wan, the film is slated to release on December 20. This comes after multiple postponements. While the film was originally greenlit by the studio heads Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada, the merger that created Warner Bros. Discovery, meant they were replaced.

After test screenings came up with uninspiring results, the reshoots have been greenlit by the new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Before taking up his new role, Safran was one of the producers of Aquaman as well as The Lost Kingdom. Originally greenlit at a $205 million budget, the reshoot would’ve raised the budget.

The Lost Kingdom is the final film of the DC Extended Universe and will come out at a time the studio is reeling out of the losses of Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Godsand The Flash. Though Gunn and Safran are rebooting the DC films with Superman: Legacy, the film is slated to release only by July 2025. Meanwhile, DC’s next release will be Blue Beetle.

