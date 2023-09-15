HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ trailer: Things get personal for the King of Atlantis

Directed by James Wan, the Jason Momoa-starrer ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is a sequel to the 2018 action film ‘Aquaman’

September 15, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated September 16, 2023 12:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

A still from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ | Photo Credit: DC/YouTube

Production house Warner Bros. has released the trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film will hit the theatres on December 20. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman. Directed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in main roles.

The film’s official description reads, ““Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

ALSO READ
‘Aquaman’ review: Choppy before the calm

As the trailer begins, Jason Momoa’s title character says, ““Four years ago, I was basically unemployed, a wanderer with no home. But now, I’m a husband and a father. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.” As the King of Atlantis, he has got a job to look after a kingdom of half a billion. However, Black Manta returns in a hope of taking him out.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has written the screenplay. James Wan, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett have written the story based on characters from DC created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.