ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aquaman and Lost Kingdom’ leads Christmas box office; Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ third in list

December 26, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, the pan-Indian film starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, was in the third position with a box office result of $39 million

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas in ‘Salaar’ | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

According to the box office numbers released by global analytics company Comscore, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom led the worldwide box office with $108 million in the debut weekend. Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet,was in the second place. The Paul King-directorial continued its brilliant run with a worldwide weekend of $50.9 million to amass a total of $247 million, reported Variety.

ALSO READ
‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ movie review: Prabhas returns to form in Prashanth Neel’s indulgent saga

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, the pan-Indian film starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, was in the third position with a box office result of $39 million. From the makers of the KGF franchise Hombale Films, Salaar released on December 22.

The Telugu film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki in the race. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the immigration drama was in the fourth position with $22.9 million over the weekend. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, released on December 21 and has a total of $23.8 million.

ALSO READ:‘Dunki’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani deliver a drama that delights and drags in equal measure

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The animation film Migration, after two weekends on release, collected $20.2 million over the weekend to take its total to $34.2 million, and to be on the fifth spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US