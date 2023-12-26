GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Aquaman and Lost Kingdom’ leads Christmas box office; Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ third in list

‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, the pan-Indian film starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, was in the third position with a box office result of $39 million

December 26, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in ‘Salaar’

Prabhas in ‘Salaar’ | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube

According to the box office numbers released by global analytics company Comscore, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom led the worldwide box office with $108 million in the debut weekend. Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet,was in the second place. The Paul King-directorial continued its brilliant run with a worldwide weekend of $50.9 million to amass a total of $247 million, reported Variety.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, the pan-Indian film starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, was in the third position with a box office result of $39 million. From the makers of the KGF franchise Hombale Films, Salaar released on December 22.

The Telugu film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki in the race. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the immigration drama was in the fourth position with $22.9 million over the weekend. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, released on December 21 and has a total of $23.8 million.

The animation film Migration, after two weekends on release, collected $20.2 million over the weekend to take its total to $34.2 million, and to be on the fifth spot.

English cinema / World cinema

