Apple’s thriller series ‘Severance’ begins production on season 2

Adam Scott from the principal photography of the second season of Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ | Photo Credit: Apple

‘Severance’ has also added Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever to the cast of the new season

Apple TV+ announced today that the principal photography is officially underway for the second season of its workplace thriller Severance, from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and produced by Fifth Season.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of ‘Severance,’” said Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

The highly anticipated second season will reunite its ensemble cast of stars including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken. Season two will also expand its cast with eight new stars: Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

Since the season one premiere of Severance earlier this year, the series has continued to receive broad acclaim, as well as spark global conversations. The freshman season landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

Severance is written and created by Dan Erickson. Ben Stiller directs and serves as executive producer alongside Erickson, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn and Adam Scott. Richie Schwartz executive produces for Red Hour Films. In addition to starring, Patricia Arquette serves as producer for season two. Fifth Season is the studio.

The complete first season of Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.