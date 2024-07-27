Apple TV+’s first German series ‘Where’s Wanda?’ gets a streaming date

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date for its first German-language series Where’s Wanda?. The series will debut globally on Wednesday, October 2, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through November 13.

The eight-episode dark comedy, produced by UFA Fiction, stars International Emmy Award nominee Heike Makatsch, German Comedy Award winner Axel Stein, multiple award-winning actress Lea Drinda, newcomer Leo Simon, entrepreneur, actress and author Nikeata Thompson, presenter and actress Palina Rojinski, Kostja Ullmann and rising star Harriet Herbig-Matten. The series also features Devid Striesow, Jasmin Shakeri, and Joachim Król.

According to a statement from the makers, Where’s Wanda? tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt (Stein and Makatsch), who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter Wanda (Drinda), who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole (Simon). Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug first their neighbourhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be.

Hailing from UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, Where’s Wanda? is created, written and executive produced by Royal Television Society nominee Oliver Lansley, alongside multiple award-winning executive producers Nataly Kudiabor and Sebastian Werninger. The series is co-created by Zoltan Spirandelli, and based on a story by Spirandelli.

Where’s Wanda? is directed by critically acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Christian Ditter and Tobi Baumann. Ditter also serves as an executive producer.

Interestingly, Apple TV+ recently announced a second German-language original with gritty new hospital drama KRANK Berlin, starring Haley Louise Jones.