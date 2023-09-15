ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ unveils trailer of ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ starring Brie Larson

September 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The eight-episode limited series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ starring Brie Larson drops on Apple TV+ on October 13

The Hindu Bureau

Brie Larson in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+/YouTube

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for Lessons in Chemistry, the highly anticipated, eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room). Based on the best-selling novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry will make its global debut on October 13 with the first two episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through November 24, 2023.

Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman, NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann. Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Seven-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner.

