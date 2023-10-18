Apple TV+ unveils first look of ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’; holiday special to release on November 22

October 18, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Apple today unveiled a first-look photo for the highly anticipated Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas and announced that the holiday special will debut globally on November 22.

In the musical event, Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. The special was recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favourite time of year as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted, the same team behind Apple’s hit Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Done + Dusted has also produced Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live!, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics.

Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco have served as executive producers. The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton.