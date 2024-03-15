ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ unveils first look at ‘The Big Cigar’ starring Andre Holland

March 15, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The upcoming limited series recounts the true story of Black Panther leader, Huey P. Newton’s escape to Cuba

The Hindu Bureau

Andre Holland as Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+’s The Big Cigar | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is set to debut its latest limited series, The Big Cigar, on May 17, offering viewers a glimpse into the daring escape of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton to Cuba. Produced by NAACP Image Award-winner Janine Sherman Barrois, Jim Hecht, and Joshuah Bearman, this six-episode drama is directed and executive produced by Don Cheadle.

Based on the acclaimed magazine article by Joshuah Bearman, The Big Cigar recounts the true story of Newton’s escape, aided by Hollywood producer Bert Schneider.

Starring André Holland, best known from 2016’s Best Picture-winner Moonlight, and a talented ensemble cast, including Alessandro Nivola and Tiffany Boone, the series brings to life the audacious plan that unfolded, culminating in Newton’s unexpected journey to freedom.

With Janine Sherman Barrois at the helm as showrunner, supported by Jim Hecht’s script for the first episode, The Big Cigar premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 17, with subsequent episodes airing every Friday until June 14.

