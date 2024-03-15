GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple TV+ unveils first look at ‘The Big Cigar’ starring Andre Holland

The upcoming limited series recounts the true story of Black Panther leader, Huey P. Newton’s escape to Cuba

March 15, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andre Holland as Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+’s The Big Cigar

Andre Holland as Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+’s The Big Cigar | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is set to debut its latest limited series, The Big Cigar, on May 17, offering viewers a glimpse into the daring escape of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton to Cuba. Produced by NAACP Image Award-winner Janine Sherman Barrois, Jim Hecht, and Joshuah Bearman, this six-episode drama is directed and executive produced by Don Cheadle.

Based on the acclaimed magazine article by Joshuah Bearman, The Big Cigar recounts the true story of Newton’s escape, aided by Hollywood producer Bert Schneider.

Starring André Holland, best known from 2016’s Best Picture-winner Moonlight, and a talented ensemble cast, including Alessandro Nivola and Tiffany Boone, the series brings to life the audacious plan that unfolded, culminating in Newton’s unexpected journey to freedom.

With Janine Sherman Barrois at the helm as showrunner, supported by Jim Hecht’s script for the first episode, The Big Cigar premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 17, with subsequent episodes airing every Friday until June 14.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.