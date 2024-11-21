ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV unveils first look at Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in ‘Dope Thief’

Published - November 21, 2024 11:27 am IST

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s eponymous novel, the eight-episode series follows two childhood friends from Philadelphia who once served time together in juvenile detention

The Hindu Bureau

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in a still from ‘Dope Thief’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV

Apple TV+ has released a first look at its upcoming crime drama Dope Thief, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, ahead of its global premiere on March 14, 2025. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s novel Dope Thief, the eight-episode series follows Ray (Henry) and Manny Cespedes (Moura), two childhood friends from Philadelphia who once served time together in juvenile detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Civil War’ movie review: Alex Garland’s fractured dystopia

The duo poses as DEA agents to rob a rural home, only to inadvertently uncover a massive narcotics smuggling network operating along the Eastern seaboard. Their seemingly simple heist quickly spirals into a dangerous game of survival.

The series also stars Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, and Ving Rhames. Moura, known for his role in Narcos, stepped in to play Manny after Michael Mando exited the project.

‘Transformers One’ movie review: Rip-roaring Shakespearean genesis story sparks new life in beloved franchise

Dope Thief was created by Peter Craig, making his television debut after penning films like The Batman and The Town. The series is executive produced by Craig, Henry, and Ridley Scott, with Scott directing the first episode under his Scott Free banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first two episodes will debut on March 14, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday through April 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US